WENATCHEE — Part of the old Deaconess Hospital on Okanogan Street will be converted into a reentry program for people leaving the Washington prison system.
The idea is that former inmates sometimes have a hard time adjusting back to life outside, said Tim Logan, state Department of Corrections (DOC) Wenatchee community corrections supervisor. The reentry program gives them an opportunity to find a job and start going to outpatient treatment programs, while still under heavy supervision.
“Their time is structured when they are in the community,” Logan said. “They are not just going to go walk around town.”
The building will contain 120 beds for men and women in separate areas, he said. In comparison, the Chelan County Regional Justice Center is a 267-bed jail.
The program is only for inmates who have six months to a year left on their sentences, Logan said. The state legislature has been pushing for an expansion of the reentry program as it is cheaper than keeping people in custody.
Reentry programs have also been proven to reduce recidivism, he said.
There are no reentry programs like this in North Central Washington, Logan said. The closest ones are in Yakima and Spokane, but many times probation requires people to return to the county they lived in before their sentence and stay there for months or even years.
“People were doing it in Yakima, but then they had to lose their job,” Logan said. “With the facility here they were able to come to the county they were from and get employment and potentially keep that employment once they finish their program.”
The reentry program will go into the south portion of the Deaconess building and be staffed by corrections officers, he said. Participants in the program would be required to return to the building every night and be checked for drugs and alcohol.
In addition, the DOC will pay for the building to come up to code and to remodel the interior of the structure, which will greatly benefit the building's owners, he said.
The building will be run by DOC employees and have one closely monitored entrance, according to a DOC spokesperson. Reentry programs are considered as partial confinement under state law.
The building also houses the Deaconess Apartments, 26 low-income senior housing units, and six office spaces, said John Black. Black currently rents an office in the building for his business, Riverview Insurance, and is purchasing the entire Deaconess Hospital building with a business partner. The deal will go through in August, he said.
Black has also been involved in coordinating the opening of the reentry program with DOC staff, he said.
Chelan County lists the current owners as Cruz Rental LLC. Jose Carlos Cruz is listed as the owner of the Cruz Rental LLC, Black said.
Black said he’s excited about the purchase of the south portion of the Deaconess building, because it has remained empty for almost 50 years and has become somewhat of an eyesore.
It has been a three-year process to get to this point, with public meetings and comment periods, he said. They have worked closely with the city of Wenatchee to make sure they followed all of the required steps.
“It is a tremendous accomplishment and delight to make progress and beautify this area rather than be an eyesore,” Black said.
Some people have expressed concern about the program, he said. He’s received questions about inmates roaming the streets, but he and DOC officials have explained that program participants will be closely monitored and be required to return to the building.
“You’re trying to develop new good habitats versus old bad habits,” Black said. “That is a process, it takes months to develop new habits.”
Betsy Dudash is a neighbor of the Deaconess Hospital on the 300 block of Okanogan Street. She said that the whole process has been very transparent with postcards sent about the project and meetings held by government officials.
She never attended any of the meetings, but she knew they were available. The addition of the reentry program will not make a huge impact on the neighborhood, Dudash said.
The old Deaconess Hospital sits in the district that Wenatchee City Councilmember Travis Hornby represents. Hornby stated that he has heard no complaints from his constituents about the reentry program going into the building and he remains neutral on it.
"From what I have learned, they have done their due diligence on finding a place for reentry and this one has made it to the top of their list," Hornby said.
Sharon Kaysen and Donna Salsbery are residents of the Deaconess Apartments. They both said they were excited about the reentry program going into the building, because it would increase the security and safety of the neighborhood.
The Deaconess Apartments are covered in graffiti tags, which has been a real problem, Kaysen said.
“Those are the young men that get up on the building and climb up on the building, At least that will stop” Kaysen said.