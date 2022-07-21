Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Part of the old Deaconess Hospital on Okanogan Street will be converted into a reentry program for people leaving the Washington prison system.

The idea is that former inmates sometimes have a hard time adjusting back to life outside, said Tim Logan, state Department of Corrections (DOC) Wenatchee community corrections supervisor. The reentry program gives them an opportunity to find a job and start going to outpatient treatment programs, while still under heavy supervision.

Wenatchee city councilman


