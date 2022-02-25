WENATCHEE — The 34,000-square-foot former Columbia Colstor warehouse decorated with murals of Ridge to River events is on its way out.
Demolition started Wednesday to clear the 2.5-acre parcel that faces Riverfront Park, just west of the curve where North Worthen Street becomes Riverside Drive.
In its place will be the first phase of Riverfront Village — two five-story apartment buildings (one with 84 units and another with 73 units) and a 5,300-square-foot recreational building and pool, along with parking and landscaping. The three building permits issued so far are valued at a total $15.8 million. Later phases, planned on the 5-plus-acre parcel to the west, which stretches north to Fifth Street, would add three five-story buildings, each with 99 apartments, for a total of 454 housing units in the complex. The full 7.83-acre project is expected to be completed and occupied by 2025, according to the application.
The original developer, Redmond-based Anandacom, submitted the project application in December 2020. Anandacom put the project up for sale through Kidder Matthews in April with a list price of $12 million.
Arlington-based Grandviews Riverfront Village LLC purchased the two parcels on Dec. 6 for $8.6 million, according to county records.
The city’s planning department approved the site plan and issued building permits for the first two apartment buildings and the recreation building last month. Grandview Homes LLC is listed as the primary contractor.
Some changes to the original plan occurred as part of the permitting process, including changes to the truck route and access points to the property from Fifth Street, said city senior planner Ruth Taxler.
According to the application, about 20% of the apartments will be for middle or low-income housing.
Riverfront Village Apartments is one of several housing projects underway within the city limits.
- Building permits also were issued in January for the Sagecrest Apartments at 1415 Maple St. which includes two 30-unit apartment buildings and a maintenance building. That project is owned by Welcome and Lisa Sauer. It has a combined value of $6.5 million, according to the permits.
- The city received an application in August for Riverpark Place Townhomes, 31 townhomes in five three-story buildings on 1.65 acres in the 300 block of River Park Avenue. Creek I LLC is listed as the applicant. The building permits have not yet been issued.
- The site plan was approved and building permits issued in December to Eider Properties LLC for the Upper Fifth Street Townhomes at 1417 Fifth St. The project includes three buildings for a total of 14 units, with total value listed at $2.3 million.
About the murals
Ridge to River, a springtime race from Mission Ridge to the Columbia River that included cross country and downhill skiing, running, biking and paddling legs, started in 1981. In the 1990s, it attracted about 1,900 participants from far and wide. Interest and participation, though, declined and in 2010 the event, which required a large community volunteer effort, was canceled.
The building murals — depicting the race’s skiers, runners, bikers, kayakers and portage runners — remained, visible from across the river. Along with the building, the murals were repainted in fall of 2010, standing as a reminder of some of the region’s recreation opportunities.