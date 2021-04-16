WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City pool will open June 12 with COVID-19 rules limiting its use.
The pool will operate Monday through Saturday and swimmers need to preregister online through the Wenatchee Parks Department or by calling (509) 888-3284 after June 1.
According to parks recreation coordinator Gina Shaw, they will be offering family swim times, lap swims, and swim lessons at the pool as well as swim team access.
No open swimming will by available because of COVID-19 rules. Families of up to two adults and five children will be able to swim in one of eight spaces in the pool in the afternoons and use the diving boards.
Lap swims will be open in the mornings, at noon, and evenings. Swim lessons will be held in two-week segments and will be open for registration after June 7.
Parks director Dave Erickson says there are more swim lessons offered this year but the number of students per lesson has shrunk from a maximum of eight children to three to abide by social distancing guidelines.
He also said safety padding has been added under the diving boards.