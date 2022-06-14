West Cashmere Bridge opens after years of design, delay and construction

CASHMERE — The largest Chelan County government project in history — the West Cashmere Bridge — opened to the public Monday, after two years of construction.
The $26.7 million bridge and highway interchange replaces what had been called the Goodwin Bridge, spanning the Wenatchee River, the BNSF Railway tracks and, in its new configuration, Highway 2/97, with a roundabout on Hay Canyon Road.
"It's a great honor to be in the process of working through this with such a wide variety of stakeholders, team members and people that have put a lot of time and effort into this project," said Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works director and county engineer.
The original bridge was built in 1929 to connect orchardists to Cashmere and as a crucial avenue for goods shipped out of Cashmere.
Over time, the bridge deteriorated, making it unsafe for use by heavier vehicles like freight haulers, buses and even emergency vehicles. In 2012, a study showed it needed to be replaced within 10 years and planning started to fund and design a replacement.
Since the bridge's closure to heavier vehicles, freight traffic has moved onto Aplets Way and Cotlets Way through downtown Cashmere. If closed completely to all traffic, it would create safety concerns since it was the only way for emergency vehicles to get across the railroad tracks when other Cashmere railroad crossings were blocked by trains.
Funding the project
The county was able to secure funding for the new bridge project from a mix of local, state and federal funds over several years, but the project stalled in 2015, according to State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee.
The state typically provides funding for large-scale transportation projects like bridge-building only in long-term transportation funding plans, Hawkins said in an email.
"I served in the House of Representatives at the time and the developers of the 2015 plan did not include funding for the West Cashmere Bridge, even though it was a top priority at the time for our region," he said in an email. "At the time there was no investment of state dollars and a $5 million funding gap remained."
Hawkins convened a meeting with the chairs of the House and Senate Transportation committees to try and secure the remaining funding.
Members of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Cashmere School District, city of Cashmere, Chelan County, Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council and Crunch Pak were present at the meeting to speak in support for the project.
In the end, the group was able to secure $2 million from that year's state transportation budget, Hawkins said.
Another $3 million was added in 2020 from the state's Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board — a 12-member board appointed by the governor to propose policies and projects to improve statewide freight mobility.
Pierson said that this was the first time the county received a grant from the FMSIB, a big accomplishment.
"Normally, when you see a FMSIB project, we're talking the Port of Tacoma," he said. "It's not stuff like ours, and so it was really a group effort."
Pierson said the county still would not have secured the necessary funding if it weren't for the assistance they had received.
"I'm an engineer," he said. "Engineers are historically horrible salesmen. If it came down to it and it was just Chelan County Public Works trying to go out there to secure the funds and build this bridge, I think we'd still be pounding on doors. It was really everyone coming together. I’d say we’d do a bake sale, but I’m a horrible baker, too."
Construction with some delays
The county in 2016 hired TranTech Engineering, an engineering consultant from Bellevue, to complete the design. SB Structures of Seattle was awarded the $19.3 million contract for the construction.
Construction began in March 2020 with the initial goal of opening up the bridge in fall 2021, according to Josh Patrick, Chelan County Public Works assistant director and the project manager.
Patrick said he had worked for the state Department of Transportation for about 16 years and was familiar with projects like this one.
But due to the project's nature — going over the railroad, Wenatchee River and Highway 2/97 — several entities needed to be consulted to get the project completed, creating some delays.
BNSF Railway, the state Department of Fish & Wildlife and state Department of Transportation all had to be consulted to mitigate any potential disruptions or environmental impacts.
Patrick said the toughest challenge was getting the contractor's plans to demolish the old bridge approved with BNSF Railway.
"There was a lot of concern from the railroad about how that old bridge was going to be taken down," Patrick said. "So there was a lot of review, resubmittal of plans, and it did take quite a while to get the railroad comfortable."
The only issue now was that the demolition got pushed too close to the railway's "fourth quarter moratorium" during the winter season when they do not allow any disruptions to the tracks because of the holiday season, Patrick said.
"You're talking months of delay where we can't get the work done over the tracks," Patrick said. "It was all stuff we knew. The railroad had warned us about that. It's just the way schedules work, you know, there's nothing we can do about it. Get it done as fast as we can after those times are up."
Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert said things in the end smoothly even if they experienced a couple speed bumps.
"We were able to stay within our budget," he said. "It is the largest public works project that the county has ever taken on. The complexities of crossing the railroad, crossing the river and then ultimately crossing the highway itself with the roundabouts is an engineering feat."
Opening day
The West Cashmere Bridge opened to the public on Monday, but a few pieces still need to be finished. The temporary work trestle in the river needs to be removed, which should happen sometime in July.
The county plans on celebrating the project's completion with an official dedication event on June 22.
"It was a huge team victory because (of) so many key people," said Hawkins in an email. "I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished together and am so grateful to Chelan County for seeing this important project through to completion."
Former Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes and former county commissioner turned 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, both expressed their excitement in seeing a project they had seen start finally be completed.
"Once the new bridge is open, Aplets Way in Cashmere will no longer be a truck route, eliminating many large trucks through town and over the roundabout," said Gomes in an email. "This was truly a community effort."