CASHMERE — The West Cashmere Bridge and part of Goodwin Road will be closed from Monday until fall 2021 while a new bridge is built.
Motorists should plan to take other routes to Cashmere or Highway 2, such as Stine Hill Road near Dryden or Aplets Way in Cashmere. Detour signs are on Highway 2, Stine Hill Road and Sunset Highway.
Next week an eastbound outside lane closure, blocking the eastbound off-ramp used to access Goodwin Road, and a westbound/left turn lane closure, blocking the westbound left turn lane at the traffic signal, will be put in place for traffic restriping work. Both lanes will be removed with the opening of the new bridge.
On Wednesday utility lines over Highway 2 that cross the Wenatchee River just west of the bridge will be removed. The work will require lane closures on the highway in each direction, and flaggers will stop traffic occasionally for up to 20 minutes when the lines are removed. Installation of the new conductors, which will cross east of the bridge, is scheduled for June.
Chelan County has a $19.3 million contract with Seattle-based SB Structures for the project, estimated to cost about $25.5 million total. It’s being paid for with federal, state, local and private dollars, including a contribution from Crunch Pak.
The new bridge will span the Wenatchee River near the current location on Goodwin Road and cross over Highway 2/97 to Hay Canyon Road, where a roundabout will be located.
For project updates, see wwrld.us/2T0GNB3.