MALAGA — A Chelan County project to improve the intersections of West Malaga Road with McEldowney and Golf Course roads will begin Monday and take about 35 days.
The project will improve the turning radius from McEldowney onto West Malaga, improve sight distance along the roadway, install guardrail and widen the road for a future turn lane at Golf Course Road.
Crews will typically work 10-hour shifts during the week, starting at 7 a.m. The speed limit in the work area will be lowered to 25 mph for the project.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day, with flaggers directing motorists. Plan for minor delays, or avoid the area if possible.
Property owners should remove vehicles or building materials from the county right-of-way. They will still be able to access their driveways, and mail and garbage services will continue.
The total project cost is about $650,000, most covered by a federal grant. Smith Excavation of Cashmere is the contractor.