MALAGA — Construction will restart Monday on a Chelan County project to improve the intersections of West Malaga Road with McEldowney and Golf Course roads.
It’s expected to be completed before Memorial Day. It had been temporarily suspended at the beginning of the month due to uncertainty over whether materials and subcontractors would be available.
The project will improve the turning radius from McEldowney onto West Malaga, improve sight distance along the roadway, install guardrails and widen the road for a future turn lane at Golf Course Road.
The speed limit in the work area will be lowered to 25 mph for the project. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day, with flaggers directing motorists. Plan for minor delays, or avoid the area if possible.