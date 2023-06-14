WENATCHEE — A high school student in Washington typically needs 24 credits to graduate. WestSide student Adrienne Fecher entered the school year in need of 14.75, the equivalent of about 2 1/2 years of work he needed to complete in nine months.
Determined to finish, he made a list and went to work, often until 2 or 3 a.m. On the nights he waited for graded assignments, he wondered if it was too little, too late.
"I would just be sitting there by myself thinking, 'Do I have enough time to get this done?'" he said.
In fact, Fecher completed his high school course work nearly a month before his commencement ceremony.
Fecher and 119 other students walked across the stage Wednesday night as WestSide High School's newest graduates, a blustery end to their high school career infront of around 500 family members, friends, teachers and community members.
"I definitely learned that putting your mind to something ... is one of the best ways to achieve what you want," he said. "I learned that I can get work done fast."
That work for Fecher would normally begin at 5 p.m., often working until around 9 p.m. before taking a short break. Then it was back to work until the early hours of the morning. He'd then sleep for a few hours, go to school, and do it all again the next day.
While at a barbeque with his girlfriend Taylor's family, he knocked out around 20 assignments online from a hammock.
"I would tell my girlfriend and all of my teachers, 'I want to do work,'" he said.
One by one the red-robed graduates, each with their own unique story, took their turn accepting their diploma in front of the standing room only crowd.
The celebration included a rendition of a Taylor Swift's "Long Live," a number of students surprised with college scholarships and other awards, and a speech by school board member Laura Jaecks.
"Knowing what all these kids went through to get where they're at, it's a very, very special time to see them graduate and to see them walk across that stage and receive their diploma," said Principal Jennifer Devereaux said. "We're laid back, we're chill, and we just make it a party."
Devereaux also offered a piece of advice for WestSide's graduates.
"Just keep going, there is so much more life out there," she said. "And now that you've got this diploma, there is a whole new world of opportunity that is open for you. So take it, go for it, make mistakes, learn from it, and build the best life you can."
After the ceremony, Fecher said for him and his family, the sacrifice and dedication was all worth it, though it was somewhat bittersweet, since it marked his last accomplishment before adulthood.
But when one door closes, another door opens.
When he turns 18 next month, Fecher plans to get his real estate license and hopes to study automotives in college. And with commencement in the rearview mirror, he can breath a little easier.
"It's nice knowing I don't have to worry about getting assignments turned in," he said. "It's a weight off of my shoulders, for sure."