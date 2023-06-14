230615-newslocal-WestSidegrad 01.jpg
Adrienne Fecher gets a high five from WestSide High School Principal Jennifer Devereaux after receiving his diploma at graduation Wednesday night.

WENATCHEE — A high school student in Washington typically needs 24 credits to graduate. WestSide student Adrienne Fecher entered the school year in need of 14.75, the equivalent of about 2 1/2 years of work he needed to complete in nine months.

Determined to finish, he made a list and went to work, often until 2 or 3 a.m. On the nights he waited for graded assignments, he wondered if it was too little, too late.

Photo gallery: WestSide High School celebrates graduates

WestSide High School presents the class of 2023 in a graduation ceremony Wednesday night.



