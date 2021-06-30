WENATCHEE — Jennifer Devereaux will replace Kory Kalahar as principal of WestSide High School in Wenatchee.
Kalahar recently accepted a position at the District Office as the Assistant Executive Director of Learning and Teaching.
Devereaux, who started Thursday as WestSide principal, has been the K-12 administrator for the Wenatchee School District’s new full-time online school, Wenatchee Internet Academy. She will continue to serve in that capacity through the 2021-22 school year, according to a Wednesday news release.
Devereaux previously taught English Language Arts instructional coaching and intervention at WestSide High School. She also taught secondary English Language Arts at Wenatchee High School and she spent multiple years as the principal of the Migrant Elementary Summer School.