WENATCHEE — About 950 people answered questions in an online survey by the Chelan County PUD on the Confluence Parkway project.
The survey on the project asked 11 questions and ran March 21 through April 4 and showed people had mixed feelings.
Here are some of the responses.
“How much do you know about the Confluence Parkway project?” Most, or 56.66%, or 536, reported having “moderate knowledge.” Those who reported “minimal knowledge” made up 24.95%, or 236.
The second question asked, “How often do you visit Confluence State Park or the Horan Natural Area?” Most, 33.4% or 316, said “several times each year.”
“What types of activities do you do in these park areas? (Select all that apply)” was the third question. Most, 88.06%, or 826, said “walking/running.”
Question four showed a graphic of the proposed Confluence Parkway alignment, including the area next to Wenatchee Confluence State Park. It then asked people to provide any comments.
One said, “Just approve the sale/transfer of the small piece of property and stop wasting time,” while another said, “Disastrous. They might as well close Confluence State Park. When camping there the noise from Wenatchee Avenue is already disruptive especially at night. The tent camping area will be right underneath your new road.”
The fifth question showed a graphic of the proposed alignment of the Confluence Parkway and Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. It then asked for comments.
“I like the relocation,” said one. “I am concerned about noise for both my recreational experience and for the wildlife in the park and Horan Natural area. There are many migratory birds that use the area, along with bald eagles, that may have adverse reactions to the noise.”
Another said, “Moving the trail is fine. Everyone will adjust, including wildlife. They are resilient like us.”
“Stay out of and stay off of our public lands,” said another. “They are too precious to be crushed by haphazard, and poorly planned traffic solutions.”
Another said, “I actually like that the trail goes away from Hawley Street but I'm not a fan of it meeting back with Confluence Parkway.”
Question six showed another graphic, this time of a proposed Loop Trail modification, moving from Hawley Street to the southern border of the Horan Natural Area. It then asked for any comments.
“This seems like a wonderful project to enhance our community,” said one.
“Confluence Parkway also needs sidewalks to serve general active transportation trips,” said another. “The Apple Capital Loop Trail is intended primarily for recreation travel, not to serve general transportation needs.”
“Please separate the paved trail from the natural area with fencing and lots of vegetation,” said another.
Another graphic was shown for question seven, the proposed Loop Trail boardwalk “where space for the Confluence Parkway and trail is tight. The proposal includes a sound wall (4 feet) and lowered trail (4 foot grade difference) to create an approximately 8-foot high barrier to minimize noise and aesthetics impacts.”
“This aspect of the Confluence Parkway project is the biggest and most significant drawback in my opinion,” said one. “A walk to a natural area, which presently has its own quiet and scenic crossing, shouldn't have to share a bridge with motorized traffic and its noise and exhaust. I can already imagine the statement, ‘Sorry, but once you get past the bridge, it's actually very nice.’ This approach also leaves the impression that pedestrians are second class citizens compared to motorized transportation. This will change the path to the Horan Nature Area forever. Can the original pedestrian bridge be preserved and/or relocated?”
Another said, “This is the only solution that does not interfere with the Horan Nature Area.”
“I would like a higher wall (8-12 feet) from the road level,” said another. “Not taking into account the dropped elevation for the trail.”
Question eight — which had the most negative feedback — showed a graphic of the Confluence Parkway and pedestrian bridge, which would increase from 8 feet to 16 feet wide, and cross the Wenatchee River, east of the historic railway bridge. The existing pedestrian bridge would be removed.
The reason for the higher negative response was that people didn’t understand where the new pedestrian trail would be, said Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services, at a recent PUD meeting. He and other PUD officials came to that conclusion after “digging deeper” into comments, he said.
“I think this is a really great solution,” said one survey respondent. “I like the lowered/offset pedestrian bridge area. It seems cost effective to take advantage of the single bridge construction but use it dual purpose. As long as there is appropriate 'head coverage' stuff so that debris from the roadway isn't coming down on pedestrians. This is a somewhat common problem traveling on the loop on the Odabashian Bridge — debris from the highway is kicked up onto pedestrians crossing.”
“I will no longer use this portion of the Loop Trail if I have to walk that close to traffic in the same way I avoid crossing the Odabashian Bridge,” said another. “Basically this ruins the whole Apple Loop trail experience for me. Please consider other options.”
“The existing bridge is iconic and one of the best features of the Loop Trail,” said another. “No one will stop to appreciate the confluence of the rivers if there are cars screaming overhead and rocks and garbage from cars falling from above. It will be prone to graffiti. Go under any bridge with a sidewalk in Wenatchee to see what it will become.”
Question nine showed a graphic of “an exchange of almost 6 acres to accommodate the Confluence Parkway alignment, including land removed from the park boundary along the railroad and a nearly equivalent amount of land replaced to the park along the southern border of the Horan Natural Area.”
“This road is encroaching and eliminating a natural buffer to the natural reserve,” said one. “More land should be exchanged including any land that the PUD is not using along Hawley Street once the new facilities are finished.”
“Please use some of this land for Wenatchee River access,” said another. “There are no good takeout points for rafters and tubers. There could simply be a loading zone (no parking). People could walk to their cars in the Confluence parking lot, then drive to pick up their tubes/rafts in the loading zone. There is a definite need. People park illegally at the Sleepy Hollow Bridge because the next takeout is at Pybus (or Walla Walla if you want to climb the steep embankment and walk your raft/paddleboard across the field.”
Question 10 asked, “What other types of design features would you like to see on the trail?”
“Consideration of a new alternative putting the road bridge closer to the existing highway bridge, where noise is already an issue, where there would be less effects to vegetation, wildlife and Fish,” said one. “This would also possibly allow for a much nicer experience in the Horan Natural Area, the state park, and along the trail system. This might allow you to keep the pedestrian bridge where it's at for a much better experience, and less effects in the water.”
“Separate lanes for pedestrians and bike lanes,” said another. “Too many people on the trail who don't follow the rules. People bike too fast on the loop and pedestrians stand in the middle of the loop while others are trying to pass. The area around Walla Walla (Point) Park is awful.”
“For sure extra lighting and cameras,” another said. “Use materials that would absorb traffic noise yet still be durable.”
Question 11 asked, “Do you have any other comments you would like to share with the PUD Board of Commissioners?”
“Please approve all of this,” said one.
“These areas are special to our family,” said another. “The last thing we want to hear is traffic next to our wonderful park and wildlife areas.”
“Please widen the new proposed car bridge so it will accept four lanes total, two in each direction,” said another. “Even if initially there are only two lanes total. That way, as volume increases in years to come, it would be easier to expand capacity by widening roads that cross the bridge from each end. Once built, it is very difficult to widen an existing bridge. I have lived near Horse Lake (Road) and Wenatchee Avenue since 2014 and have seen a marked increase in traffic along this corridor. The wider bridge might cost more going in, but will save a lot in the long run.”
“I feel like this whole process has been backwards,” said one. “The city told us there was a problem and then told us what the solution was. Now, they're trying to defend their design and strong arm stakeholders into going along with it. The future is not building more lanes like the old rust belts or 12 lane highways in Houston. I also wonder if more people in the valley wouldn't prefer a bridge across the Columbia than this one that will save them maybe 20 seconds of travel time on a busy day.”
“This project will make the Loop Trail much better and provide for better traffic flow and development opportunities,” said another. “This is a huge positive step for our region.”