Wheat harvest now underway, including at this North Central Washington family farm

220802-newslocal-wheatfarming 01.JPG
Jeremy Roberts harvests wheat from one of his family's farms south of Highway 2 and southwest of Coulee City on Friday.

COULEE CITY — "It's the only thing I've ever wanted to do ever since I was a little kid," said Jeremy Roberts, a wheat farmer, despite the struggles with inflation and droughts.

The yearly harvest of the soft white wheat — what goes into bread, cakes, crackers and cookies — his family grows began Friday and will continue for the next couple of weeks , Roberts said.

Jeremy Roberts moves wheat from the combine harvester to a truck on his family's land southwest of Coulee City.
The wheat harvest is underway across Eastern Washington. Jeremy Roberts operates a combine on one of his family's farms south of Highway 2 and southwest of Coulee City on Friday.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

