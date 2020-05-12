EAST WENATCHEE — It’s been three weeks since his stepson, Thomas M. Mathes III, was shot and killed by a Douglas County deputy. Brent Andrews remembers him as a hard worker with a big smile.
“He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Andrews said last week. “Once he found out your name, you weren’t a stranger — you were a friend.”
Mathes, 29, was shot to death April 21 by Douglas County Deputy Nick English, who had responded to a domestic dispute involving Mathes and two others on the 2500 block of Norma Lane, between East Wenatchee and Rock Island.
Investigators with the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit have disclosed few details about the incident, but have said Mathes armed himself with a firearm at some point during the altercation. The investigation is ongoing.
Andrews helped raise Mathes for 15 years while married to Mathes’ mother, Carol Swoger. He and Swoger divorced but have remained close. They drove together to Wenatchee from their homes in Arizona to recover Mathes’ remains. Mathes was cremated and will likely be taken back to Arizona where he was raised.
Mathes grew up in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa. He had a twin brother, Robert, and a younger brother, Nathan Collins.
“When he smiled, you just had to smile back,” Andrews said.
Andrews and Swoger have family in the Wenatchee Valley and visited, which is how Mathes was introduced to the area. Andrews said Mathes was fond of the slower pace and moved to the valley roughly six years ago. He worked at Albertsons and Fred Meyer and, most recently, Circle K in Wenatchee.
“He was a hard worker,” Andrews said. He added, “(Co-workers) would tell you that he strived to be perfect. When he did the vegetable and produce, you knew it was Thomas who did it because it was so perfect.”
Renee Billett worked with him at Fred Meyer.
“He would always get very high ratings on almost everything he did ... He was very, very proud of that,” she said.
Mathes had a strong work ethic, she said — he worked 27 days straight over the holidays last year. “I had to tell him to take a day off,” Billett said.
She described him as someone who loved his family and was, “very caring for the people that he loved and wanted to take care of them.”
Billett was asked by Mathes’ family to care for his cat, a 25- or 30-pound behemoth with an inappropriate name.
“He was quite the character cat,” Billett said. “I love animals so I’d always pet him and we’d play and I’d buy him treats and get him a toy or something.”
They had similar personality types, Andrews said.
“It was kind of funny because I could understand the correlation between him and Tommy: They were full of life and, you know, (had) kind of a little mischief side,” Andrews said.
Andrews has kept in close contact with investigators and was complimentary of their handling of the case. He expects to hear a more detailed account within a week or so.
“We’re kind of antsy because we want to know,” Andrews said. “I can sit here and I can assume, I can think of a hundred different scenarios that can go through my mind. I don’t have all the facts and I wasn’t here. I feel for the officer because I know that he’s going to have to live with that death on his hands, and it’s not an easy thing.”
English, 26, has spent three years with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and served three years active duty in the U.S. Army. He was placed on administrative leave, a standard practice during officer-involved shootings.
“I don’t have any hard feelings towards him unless the investigation tells me otherwise,” Andrews said.
SIU is releasing information weekly to the public as it moves through the investigation. On Tuesday, SIU said it’s taken statements from multiple new potential witnesses and sent several pieces of evidence collected from the scene to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for DNA analysis.
At this point, little has been disclosed about the sequence of events that led English to shoot Mathes.
“We just know there was an officer, there was Thomas, and we know that there was two people involved,” Andrews said. “And how the incident developed? We don’t know.”
According to SIU, Mathes was at the home with a 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, who lived at the home and whose identities have not been released. The 28-year-old man was involved in what’s only been described as a physical altercation with the woman and Mathes. The 28-year-old man called 911.
The line was left open and dispatchers sent deputies to the home at 11:06 p.m. Recorded scanner traffic shows a deputy asked for backup at 11:16 p.m. Shots were reported fired at 11:21 p.m.
Mathes didn’t have a criminal history, according to authorities. Andrews said Mathes was cautious with alcohol and firearms.
“Tommy was very adamant about he didn’t want to drink and drive and he didn’t want to do anything stupid. And I applaud him for being the responsible young man that he was,” Andrews said. “Like I said, it’s an unfortunate circumstance that I lost a son. I think Wenatchee lost a really good citizen because he really was part of this community up here.”