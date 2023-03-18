Tony 1.jpg

A dog dressed as an over-easy egg stops in the middle of the Doggie Dash on Feb. 18 to use the bathroom costing his owner second place.

A cross-country skier dressed as a slice of bacon holds on for dear life as his dog pulls him around an icy track dressed as an over-easy egg.

The skier is right behind the first-place contender, when the dog stops and assumes the position. The nearby crowd lets out a large groan followed by laughter and the dog’s owner stoops to pick up the dog’s delivery.

Dogs participate in the Doggie Dash race on Feb. 18, dressed in costumes with their owners.
Skiers explor the Chickadee Trail System on Feb. 18 near the Sun Mountain Lodge.


