NCW — A record-breaking heat wave is passing over Washington state, and there's help available to get you through the heat.
No air conditioning? These facilities are open as cooling centers:
- Town Toyota Center: 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee; open 24 hours a day starting on June 26, 2021.
- Wenatchee Library: 310 Douglas St; Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Wenatchee Library: 271 9th Street N.E.; Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Friday an immediate lifting of any COVID-19 capacity limits for any public or nonprofit cooling centers.
The change does not apply to private, for-profit businesses that are offering air-conditioning to the public, and every other aspect of the governor's COVID-19 restrictions will remain in effect until June 30, the governor's office said.
All 30 NCW Libraries operating as cooling centers will no longer be limited by their 50% indoor capacity COVID-19 constraint, said Michelle McNiel, a spokesperson for NCW Libraries.
Everyone is still required to wear masks and socially distance while inside the libraries, McNiel said. The 30-minute time limit while inside has also been lifted, so people are encouraged to stay as long as the need while the library is open, she said.
McNiel said she encourages people to go to their website — ncwlibraries.org — and find the hours of their local library. Find their website here: ncwlibraries.org.
Additional locations of cooling centers will be listed on the Chelan-Douglas Health Department Facebook page: facebook.com/ChelanDouglasHD.
The YWCA will also be offering cold bottled water outside its thrift store, 231 N. Wenatchee Ave.
For those experiencing homelessness, Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 410 S. Columbia St., is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday in addition to opening Sundays at 7 a.m. for brunch and a church service. The facilities are indoors and air-conditioned, and three meals a day are provided through Lighthouse’s soup kitchen.
Mary Ann Babbitt, the assistant to the executive director of Lighthouse, said the organization often sees an increase in the number of individuals who come in during days with extreme heat.
“People want to be inside — people need to be inside — in extreme cold and extreme heat. It can be a matter of life and death,” Babbitt said. “This is a very scary time of year for us.”
Right now, she said her focus is on keeping people hydrated. Staff members are handing out bottled water and keeping an eye out for sun stroke. They are also accepting donations of tents with ventilation to protect homeless individuals from the sun if other forms of shelter are full or unavailable. More information available at Lighthouse's website: wenatcheelighthouse.org
This is a developing story and will be updated.