WENATCHEE — Christmas is over, meaning it’s probably time for that awkwardly large tree in your living to go. Wenatchee Valley residents have a few options when it comes to recycling trees.
- The Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 will be helping collect trees at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center in Wenatchee. Drop-off times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2 and 9.
- Chelan residents can unload their trees next to the marina by Don Morse Park, the city will do the recycling.
- People living in the maggot quarantine area of Chelan County can drop off trees in Leavenworth. The site is located at the intersection of East Leavenworth and Icicle Roads and will be open Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of recycling is $15 per yard or $5 per tree.
- Those living within the Leavenworth city limits can take their trees to the city’s recycling yard on 216 14th Street. Tree limbs must be removed or no longer than four feet.
- Entiat residents have the option to drop-off trees at the city compost pit on Jan. 8.
Transfer stations in Chelan and Dryden are another recycling option.
The Dryden Transfer Station is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Chelan Transfer Station is open the same days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recycling will cost 15 per yard or a $10 minimum fee.