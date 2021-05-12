The deadline is nearly here for nominations to the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 under 35, Class of 2021. The list is an annual honoring of North Central Washington's brightest young stars.
It's easy to nominate an outstanding employee, co-worker — or someone you know who has made a difference in the community. Go to wenatcheeworld.com/30under35 and fill out the form. We'll take it from there.
Who's eligible: Residents of Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties who are younger than 35 as of July 31, 2021 and who have not previously been honored as a 30 under 35 winner.
The deadline is 11 p.m. Friday and the winners will be announced in the August issue of the Wenatchee Valley Business World and in a public community event.