When The Wenatchee World updates its COVID-19 case counts page or reports on a new COVID-related death, we receive the information directly from the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The World, and a few of our readers, have noticed a difference between numbers reported by the health district and the Washington State Department of Health, specifically regarding the death count.
Between the two counties, the Department of Health late this week reports a total of 60 COVID-19-related deaths while the local health district reports 49 in total.
“Where is the discrepancy coming from and why has there been a discrepancy for so long?” asked NABUR member Elaine F. “I assumed the state would be getting their numbers from the health district, so I'm just confused as to which numbers are the most accurate.”
According to the health district, CDHD waits for a death certificate that lists COVID as a cause or contributing factor to death. Death certificates can often take two to four weeks to process. The state is quicker to report deaths where the patient tested positive for COVID-19 as COVID-19 related.
“We both use the same requirements to assess the death, we just wait longer… to make sure we have all the information possible before we report the death,” said Alma Castillo, hispanic community liaison with the health district, in an email. “Unfortunately, the downside of this caution is that our count is consistently behind the state’s.”
Currently, the health district reports 34 COVID-related deaths in Chelan and 15 in Douglas. The Department of Health reports 43 COVID-related deaths in Chelan and 17 in Douglas.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler added that in some cases COVID can contribute to cause of death, but in some cases cannot be directly attributed to the cause of death. For example, if a patient with preexisting illness contracts COVID and later dies, COVID can be considered a contributing factor but not the main cause of death.