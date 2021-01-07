Wild Wenatchee Swimmers feel cold-water benefits

WENATCHEE — The water temperature is 44 degrees
The air temperature is 43.
There is snow on the foothills.
It’s Dec. 19 and five people are walking across a sandbar that juts into the Columbia River off Walla Walla Point Park.
Swimmers.
“You guys are nuts,” yells Sonja Skinner, an Oregon woman running on the Riverfront Park trail.
“You got that right,” one of the swimmers hollers back. “Come join us.”
Skinner runs on.
It’s the first winter dip for two of the swimmers.
“I’m really nervous; I don’t really like being cold,” says Sheila Borden, a 44-year-old Wenatchee woman. A big, furry hat tops off a full-body wetsuit. “My head’s the most important thing to keep warm,” she says.
Marieka Campbell shivers.
“I’m so cold; I hate doing this but my mom says it’s good for you,” says the Wenatchee 13-year-old.
Three of the swimmers are veterans.
“Woohoo — the water just went in my boots — and my face is cold,” says Sarah Applegate, 50, Marieka’s mother. She heads into a crawl stroke: “This is awesome.”
Charlene Woodward, 70, started a Facebook group in October. It’s called Wild Wenatchee Swimmers. Membership is at about 45 with 12 active members. Many swim at 11 a.m. every Saturday at the sandbar; others take dips in the river off Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Lincoln Rock State Park during the week.
Woodward, after offering encouragement to all, heads right in and starts a 10-minute swim parallel to the beach with another veteran, Kathy Gavin, 55.
“It’s like you’ve got a new religion or something,” Woodward says.
Pandemic-inspired
Woodward grew up as a competitive swimmer and went on to coach and teach swimming. She and her husband own Dogwise, a mail-order bookseller and publisher of books on dogs. She loves swimming but always found that cold weather stopped her from outdoor swimming in late September.
“Today I said to somebody: This is ridiculous that we are doing this, but, for me, it’s something to do during the pandemic that is safe,” she says. “We wear masks until we get to the river and we don’t get close together.”
Woodward has read about the health benefits of cold-water swimming and feels she experiences them.
“You are never going to just love getting into freezing cold water,” she says. “It’s more the afterglow. After your body warms up, you still have this refreshed tingly feeling. When I’m done, I feel energized, and it lasts pretty well all day.”
Her tip for beginners: “Stay in less time than you think you can. This is not an endurance contest; it’s not a macho thing. Get out and dry off and warm up as soon as possible, like having a warm drink in your car ready for you.”
And stick with it.
“I’m 70 and I hope I’m doing this till I’m 90,” she says.
Pain-free
Kelly Anderson, another regular swimmer, always wanted to try a polar bear plunge but kept chickening out.
“I’m a person who hates cold water so it felt like this was this big personal challenge,” says the 51-year-old educator. ‘I’m the type of person that, if the hotel has a heated pool, it’s too cold, and I’ll be in the hot tub.”
But, when a friend showed her the Wild Wenatchee Swimmers Facebook page, she was intrigued. And when she showed up in the parking lot for her first swim, “I felt super-supported by these strangers.”
She remembers feeling “pretty nervous and the first thing Charlene said to me was, ‘You made it to the parking lot and, even if you change your mind, hey, great. You’re brave.’ ”
That first day, “I did maybe three strokes and got out,” she says. Then she built up, minute by minute, to 15 minutes and “I was up to speed.”
“When you get out on the bank, you feel really energized, really good,” she says.
Anderson is a cancer survivor and also suffers from nerve problems, a bad back and chronic depression.
“After about a week, I was down to 70% reduced pain in my back, hips and neck,” she says. “Then I started having pain-free days and I’ve just kept swimming every day since the day after Thanksgiving.
“I’m thinking: ‘Oh, my gosh; and I texted a friend and said I just feel so happy for no apparent reason. I can only say that’s the swimming."
Cammy Di Loreto moved to Wenatchee two years ago.
“I come from a place with no water so when I first drove into town, I was mesmerized by the river,” she says. “I thought there must be swimmers in the river all the time and I have to find them.”
Di Loreto, 52, and a sonographer at Confluence Health, saw Woodward’s online quest for winter swimmers in late October and was in the water on Halloween, day of the first group swim.
“Once in the water, it’s such a lovely feeling that you don’t want to quit,” she says. “You don’t want to get too warm, though; that would be dangerous.”
Swimmers watch each other for signs of hypothermia and any other problems, Di Loreto says. They also don’t go in the water over chest-deep.
“I’m usually the point person, making sure the newbies are OK,” she says.
Di Loreto says she isn’t a serious swimmer.
“I just bob around,” she says.
But that works.
“It’s the intenseness of it that forces me to be in the present in a very serene way,” she says. “Even though I’m screaming bloody murder ‘cause it’s so freaking cold, I actually feel very calm — like I’m in another world.”
And the feeling continues. “Throughout the week, I’m more centered and present. I can respond appropriately to emotion. I feel joy when something is joyful and sad if it’s something sad.”
Worried about summer
Jared Groenen loves cold water.
“I’m the one who just walks right in,” says the 27-year-old direct support professional at Mission Vista Group Home. “I do a mixture of swimming and bobbing.”
He swims in the Columbia two to three times a week and says the experience helps him “focus better at work. My mood just kind of carries on during the rest of the day in a positive way.”
He says he suffers from chronic hip problems and has found that winter swimming has improved his range of motion.
Groenen says he is a shy person. “I normally feel kind of awkward in situations, but I don’t feel like that so much with this group. There is such an overwhelming positivity from everyone who is there.
“There are words of affirmation, and every one goes in at their own time. There is no pressure to stay in for any length of time.”
Groenen is enjoying winter swimming but is wondering how he’ll get his cold-water fix in the summer.
“I’ve been looking for a chest freezer that I could turn into an ice bath that I could get in and out of,” he says.