Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — A high wind warning is in effect until Tuesday in Chelan and Douglas counties where meteorologists expect sustained winds of 25-40 mph.

West winds in Chelan County and on the Waterville Plateau could gust up to 50-60 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

The high wind warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service expects blown down trees and widespread power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The weather service advised the public to remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm, avoid windows and watch for falling debris and tree limbs.

The World is compiling readers' photos of wind damage. Please send photos (with a short caption including when and where the photo was taken as well as the photographer's name) to Digital Editor Sydnee Gonzalez at gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?