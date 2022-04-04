WENATCHEE — A high wind warning is in effect until Tuesday in Chelan and Douglas counties where meteorologists expect sustained winds of 25-40 mph.
West winds in Chelan County and on the Waterville Plateau could gust up to 50-60 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The high wind warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The weather service expects blown down trees and widespread power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The weather service advised the public to remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm, avoid windows and watch for falling debris and tree limbs.
The World is compiling readers' photos of wind damage. Please send photos (with a short caption including when and where the photo was taken as well as the photographer's name) to Digital Editor Sydnee Gonzalez at gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com
