CHELAN — A smoldering ember picked up by high winds led to a 3-acre brush fire Sunday afternoon off of Little Butte Ranch Road southwest of Chelan. No structures were threatened.
Firefighters responded to the brush fire at 3:10 p.m., according to a Chelan Fire and Rescue news release. Twenty mph wind gusts blew an ember from a smoldering burn pile over to nearby sage and grass, catching the brush on fire.
Chelan fire crews called in a second alarm as the brush fire quickly spread to more sagebrush, according to the release. Winds eventually switched directions, making it easier for firefighters to contain the fire.
Crews contained the brush fire at roughly 3 acres with the help of a six-wheel-drive, off-road fire truck carrying 1,000 gallons of water, according to the release.