WENATCHEE — In bright 38-degree weather and fresh air, more than 400 people walked along Wenatchee Avenue in spirited groups while carrying empty wine glasses ready to be filled with 2-ounce pours of wine tastings at 18 participating downtown shops.

The annual Holiday Open House and Wine Walk event is organized by the Wenatchee Downtown Association (WDA), which buys permits for the day to allow for wine, cider and even mead to be served as samples at shops. Full bottles of featured wines are available to purchase at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce on a regular basis.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

