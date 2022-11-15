WENATCHEE — In bright 38-degree weather and fresh air, more than 400 people walked along Wenatchee Avenue in spirited groups while carrying empty wine glasses ready to be filled with 2-ounce pours of wine tastings at 18 participating downtown shops.
The annual Holiday Open House and Wine Walk event is organized by the Wenatchee Downtown Association (WDA), which buys permits for the day to allow for wine, cider and even mead to be served as samples at shops. Full bottles of featured wines are available to purchase at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce on a regular basis.
The manager of the chamber’s tasting room and visitor center since mid-May is Haley Olderness, who said sales for Martin Scott Winery and Bianchi Vineyards were strongest that day, as well as for cider company Pear Up.
The chamber was one of two starting points of the Wine Walk, as well as Davis Furniture. There, ticketed guests could check in, show ID for a wristband, collect 12 tasting tokens and a small wine glass that said “Keep it local — Wenatchee Downtown Association.”
The WDA’s executive director Linda Haglund has served in the role since 2011. She will be retiring soon, so on Friday the WDA board met to approve a new hire job description. Haglund said the event is the local kickoff to the shopping season and a “super fun day.”
“It’s a really good event for downtown and our store for sure,” said Josh Eiffert, employee of Arlberg Sports, where Martin Scott Winery served a Sauvignon blanc and red wine.
“I’m having a marvelous time. I’m pouring wine so people are smiling when they are here,” said Shari Hagopian, who had a MAST (state Mandatory Alcohol Server Training) permit to pour part-time with Martin Scott Winery.
At Davis Furniture, which has been owned by a family for 15 years, owner Sara Bump greeted guests kindly while they looked at a map to plan a route. Other people were mingling socially in pleasant and expressive ways, some seated on furnishings in Davis in relaxed conversation.
While in the spirit of tasting fine wines, the signature scents of each business on the route were more noticeable. From the candles of Tumbleweed gift shop to the rich, warm leather goods of American Shoe Shop, where employee Sherri Treat featured wine from neighboring Keystone Cellars, and said Blundstone shoes are the big seller of the season.
Even the smells only a pet-lover could love in Firehouse Pet Shop were fit for a fun time. Preston Sullivan, directing consumer manager of Jones of Washington wine, was featuring a rosé in the shop, with his fiancée and dog Gus Gus nearby. Firehouse owner Allen Larsen was hospitable, and said people could attend Pet Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus (Tom and Jan Short) by Chelsea Lynn Photos on 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with proceeds benefiting OkanDogs Dog Rescue.
Near the shop for fur babies is The Original Children’s Shop, owned by Kellie Lillybridge since October 2020. The champagne from Karma Vineyards was all out by 4:30 p.m., said manager Bob Busk, but the red wine went with a chocolate truffle perfectly. Karma doesn’t do contests, said Busk, but a tasting room at 1681 S. Lakeshore Road in Chelan brings people in for the bubbles. Lillybridge said participating with the WDA brings growth and new people, and “it blows away a Seattle neighborhood association. What’s not to love? Keeps it vibrant and busy and I like to have fun.”
Behind the register in Collins Fashions was owner Marcy Collins, of whom one customer said “She’s the nicest lady on the planet. I come here instead of Nordstrom.”
Of Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee, Collins said she enjoys it as “a great family place with lawn and stunning view” at the tasting room. Bianchi just harvested Syrah grapes after sourcing grapes since 2014.
Another sweet-smelling venue was Henry Harrow & Co. — full of seasonal gifts with wine poured by the award-winning Vin du Lac Winery’s managers Maggie Blomquist and Stephanie Silvernail. This is the third Wine Walk for Henry Harrow, said owner Creighton Hilstad, who had experience with The Bon Marché for 19 years.
“It’s so nice to see people out again after being masked; it’s been great,” he said. “Everyone’s buying Christmas gifts. I think it’s going to be a good season.”
