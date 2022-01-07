WENATCHEE — Record-breaking snowfall in the Wenatchee Valley disrupted food bank operations.
Wenatchee experienced nearly two feet of snow Thursday, with other areas in the valley receiving even more. The storm left many housebound due to icy road conditions and unplowed side streets and parking lots.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, which distributes food to 20 meal sites, pantries and senior apartments across the two counties, could not make deliveries Thursday and Friday.
With five different pantry closures, an estimated 200-300 individuals were impacted, according Britany Meiklen, the Food Distribution Center program director. A majority of those individuals live in rural areas like Waterville, Mansfield and Bridgeport.
Mobile Meals of Wenatchee, which delivers meals to individuals who are homebound or unable to prepare their own meals in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, was also unable to make deliveries Thursday and Friday.
Lighthouse Christian Ministries also canceled its Saturday free food market because it could not do food pick ups as its trucks were snowed in. The non-profit plans to reopen the market on Wednesday.
All of the Action Council’s food partners are expected to reopen on schedule starting next week, but Meiklen said some of the rural pantries only distribute every other week, meaning weather disruptions will translate to a three-week interruption.
“Areas with not a ton of grocery stores that are considered food deserts. It impacts communities for sure,” Meiklen said. “The nice thing about these smaller rural areas is that they are pretty tight communities, so it isn’t hard to get the word to the director if an emergency (food) box is needed in the community.”
Most pantries will have enough food to keep them for at least another pantry in case of emergency situations like this, Meiklen said, and the Action Council did make two early deliveries on Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.
“We really try to do as much pre-planning and preparation as possible,” she said. “We did end up getting more snow than what was expected. Today even the warehouse is closed, which is not as a big deal simply because our pantries have canceled. If they had not canceled, we would try to find a way to get there.”
