Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Weather 12/10/2021

A winter storm will be passing through Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County and Western Okanogan County. With the heaviest snowfall expected in the mountains, travel over Stevens Pass is not advised during the period of heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

WENATCHEE — A winter storm warning for wind and snow has been issued from Friday evening through Sunday morning for several parts of Chelan County and Western Okanogan County.

Heavy snow is expected from Friday night through Saturday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to National Weather Service in Spokane.

Three to seven inches of snow is expected to fall in the valleys with 10 to 20 inches possibly falling in the mountains, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

The storm will reach through areas like Mazama, Holden Village, Leavenworth, Winthrop, Plain, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Stehekin and Stevens Pass.

The Wenatchee area may see some snow, but the heaviest concentration of snowfall will be in mountains, according to the National Weather Service. 

Travel will be difficult to impossible over Stevens Pass and is not advised during the period of heavy snow, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management. People can find the latest road conditions for the region at facebook.com/CCSOEM

The snow is expected to decrease early Sunday.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?