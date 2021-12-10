A winter storm will be passing through Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County and Western Okanogan County. With the heaviest snowfall expected in the mountains, travel over Stevens Pass is not advised during the period of heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Provided by the National Weather Service in Spokane
WENATCHEE — A winter storm warning for wind and snow has been issued from Friday evening through Sunday morning for several parts of Chelan County and Western Okanogan County.
Heavy snow is expected from Friday night through Saturday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to National Weather Service in Spokane.
Three to seven inches of snow is expected to fall in the valleys with 10 to 20 inches possibly falling in the mountains, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
The storm will reach through areas like Mazama, Holden Village, Leavenworth, Winthrop, Plain, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Stehekin and Stevens Pass.
The Wenatchee area may see some snow, but the heaviest concentration of snowfall will be in mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Travel will be difficult to impossible over Stevens Pass and is not advised during the period of heavy snow, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management. People can find the latest road conditions for the region at facebook.com/CCSOEM.
