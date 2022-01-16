CHELAN — Scattered throughout the Lake Chelan Valley over the weekend were almost 30 ice sculptures commissioned as part of the area’s annual Winterfest.
Organizers brought in nearly 5,000 pounds of ice, which artists carved into a variety of creations, including a flying pig, chef, snowflake and an anthropomorphic moon.
While some of the usual features remained, like live music and apple bin train rides, Mike Steele, executive director of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, said the festival was modified this year to be “COVID conscious.”
“So we didn't do some of the other higher touch points,” Steele said, like an ice bar and ice slide for kids. “Nothing that really inspired gathering. We tried to keep it fairly open for folks to just, you know, be outside and enjoy the outdoor recreation aspect of it.”
However, the outdoor elements almost prompted the cancellation of winterfest after heavy snowfall the week prior forced state officials to close the three year-round mountain passes connecting the westside of the state to the eastside.
“Last week, you know, with the passes being closed that was as close as we have ever come to being closed down,” Steele said. “We obviously rely on the Puget Sound to come and enjoy the festival. So we're very glad that everything opened up at the right time, allowed folks to get over here.”
But on the upside, he said the snow makes for a great backdrop.
“The snow obviously adds to the whole magic of Winterfest,” Steele said.
He noted that hotel occupancy was “really, really positive” and the chamber sold 3,000 buttons — passes that provide access to events and locations participating in Winterfest.
The day was capped by a bonfire and evening fireworks display at Don Morse Memorial Park.
