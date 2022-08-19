Purchase Access

220820-newslocal-gettingreadyforschool 01.jpg
Finishing one of many decorating projects in and around the Mission View Elementary School library, Wednesday, Jennifer Christensen moves a mirror on a billboard with the school's theme, "Mission View Proud" written underneath. She and other teachers in North Central Washington are getting ready for the start of school.

WENATCHEE — Students in the Wenatchee School District may be enjoying the last few days of summer or eyeing June of 2023. Their teachers, however, have their attention squarely on the school year ahead.

“I think every day is a surprise,” said second-grade teacher Addison Goveia on the fun of education. She was one of several teachers who spent part of Wednesday putting the finishing touches on their classrooms at Mission View Elementary School. “That’s kind of the fun of it, too.”

220820-newslocal-gettingreadyforschool 02.jpg
Mission View Elementary School teacher Tiffany Hepton leads a morning discussion among other kindergarten teachers Wednesday as they get ready for the start of school.
220820-newslocal-gettingreadyforschool 03.jpg
Mission View Elementary School librarian and teacher Jennifer Christensen sets up the "Cozy Corner" in the school's library Wednesday. Fernando, the stuffed animal, was part of her flamingo theme last year.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

