Finishing one of many decorating projects in and around the Mission View Elementary School library, Wednesday, Jennifer Christensen moves a mirror on a billboard with the school's theme, "Mission View Proud" written underneath. She and other teachers in North Central Washington are getting ready for the start of school.
Mission View Elementary School librarian and teacher Jennifer Christensen sets up the "Cozy Corner" in the school's library Wednesday. Fernando, the stuffed animal, was part of her flamingo theme last year.
WENATCHEE — Students in the Wenatchee School District may be enjoying the last few days of summer or eyeing June of 2023. Their teachers, however, have their attention squarely on the school year ahead.
“I think every day is a surprise,” said second-grade teacher Addison Goveia on the fun of education. She was one of several teachers who spent part of Wednesday putting the finishing touches on their classrooms at Mission View Elementary School. “That’s kind of the fun of it, too.”
Goveia is entering her third year at Mission View and looks forward to her first “normal” year without significant COVID restrictions.
“Second grade is such a fun year in development,” she said. “I really love to see them blossom.”
On her classroom wall, behind her desk, is a re-gifted pin that reads, “I love teaching second grade.” The memento was a gift from retired teacher Catherine Reasor, who originally received the pin from Goveia when she was a student in Reasor’s second-grade class.
The daughter of two Wenatchee teachers, Goveia said teaching “feels like coming home every day.”
“That’s why I do what I do. I love the kids. I just can’t wait to meet them,” she said. “I just can’t wait to spend the day with them.”
Right next door to Goveia is first-grade teacher Heidi O'Banion, who has been at Mission View for roughly a decade. Summer preparation for O’Banion includes reorganizing her classroom, reviewing planners from prior years and developing lesson plans for the first week or so of classes.
The lead-up to the start of school can be a whirlwind, but the excitement remains.
“I go home, and I’m like, 'Oh, I remember how to do this,’” she said of her first day of school routine.
The first days include several objectives: she dives right in with the curriculum and wants students to feel comfortable and their parents to know they are safe.
“I want them going home the first day, going home the second day, excited to come back,” she said.
And while the first day often includes a sea of new faces in a potentially unfamiliar environment, O’Banion said teachers and students get through the experience together.
“Teachers still get nervous on their first day of school,” she said.
Across campus, fourth-grade teacher and recent Eastmont graduate Kiara Herring buzzed with excitement as she got her classroom, which is bee-themed for the year, ready.
With last year in the rearview mirror, Herring looks forward to another school year with the lessons learned after the trial and errors of her first. Her first year leading a classroom went smoother than she expected, though it had a few hiccups.
On the first day of the 2021-22 school year, she had to quickly return home to retrieve her classroom keys.
Among the decoration on her wall is a colorful painting of a pug, a gift from a former student, and a pug-themed calendar. Twenty-three years old and the proud owner of a pug, Herring said her youth allows her to enables a closer bond between her and her students.
“It’s really cool being young and understanding them,” she said.
Her class this year includes 27 fourth-graders, and Herring wants to build a relationship with each one.
“I want them to know I’m excited to grow with them another year,” she said, “and that they will always be in a safe and loving environment.”
Wenatchee kicks off the school year on Aug. 30, while Eastmont students return to the classroom on Wednesday.
