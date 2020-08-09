CHELAN — Rescuers airlifted a woman to Central Washington Hospital after she crashed while paragliding just below Chelan Butte, Saturday morning. Crews descended roughly 1,000 feet to reach the 43-year-old Chelan County woman before carrying her to a pickup location, said Chelan County Dep. Mike Morrison.
A call came in about the crash at 10:36 a.m, he said. Chelan Fire and Rescue, Chelan EMS, Life Flight and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office all worked together on rescue efforts.
Crews were able to get down and quickly access the woman, he said. They stabilized and loaded her up into a stokes basket.
Rescuers then carried the woman uphill to a helicopter pickup location, he said. At 12:06 p.m., Life Flight flew her out to Central Washington Hospital.
Conditions were pretty windy up there, he said.
The group the woman was flying with had medical workers and a member of Chelan County’s Mountain Rescue team up there with her, he said. “She was very fortunate” to have people like that get to her quickly.
Chelan Butte is a popular hangliding and paragliding destination.