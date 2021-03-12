WENATCHEE — A 67-year-old Wenatchee woman is accused of stealing more than $160,000 from an 89-year-old woman.
Deborah Sue Peek was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators say Peek had power of attorney for the woman and that she illegally transferred $161,204 to her personal bank account between May 2017 and March 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Chelan County prosecutors must file charges against Peek by Monday or release her from custody. She’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $25,000 bail.
Prior to her arrest, Peek was out of custody while awaiting trial on unrelated charges. In that case, filed in May 2020, Peek is charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, suboxone, methamphetamine and heroin, and maintaining a drug property.