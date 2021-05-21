WENATCHEE — Chelan County deputies arrested a woman after another woman was stabbed in the arm Thursday night at her Terminal Avenue home.
Breanna M. Gleason was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after she allegedly went to the woman’s home, pounded on her door and said she was going to stab her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The woman opened the door, and after a struggle, Gleason allegedly stabbed her left arm. Investigators believe the incident was prompted by a personal dispute, the affidavit said.
Law enforcement received a report of the stabbing just before 9 p.m. and arrived at the scene of the incident within minutes, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan McCue.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police stopped and detained the stabbing suspect at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee before deputies arrived and booked her into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
World staff writer Pete O’Cain contributed to this report.