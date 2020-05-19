EAST WENATCHEE — A 30-year-old East Wenatchee woman is now charged alongside the father of her 5-week-old son with child abuse after the boy was hospitalized with a fractured skull and broken ribs.
Laura Elaine McCarver was arrested and charged Friday in Douglas County Superior Court with first-degree assault of a child. The boy’s father, Tyler Vance Metcalfe, 35, was charged with the same crime May 7.
Metcalfe told investigators the boy was pushed off a couch by the boy’s 20-month-old sibling, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in superior court. But medical experts told detectives a fall from a couch doesn’t explain the injuries and that they are instead consistent with shaking.
McCarver and Metcalfe spoke with detectives and denied causing the boy’s injuries.
Both are being held at the Okanogan County Jail, each on $500,000 bail. They are scheduled for arraignment June 8.
The boy was placed into protective custody by Child Protective Services, according to Undersheriff Tyler Caille with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.