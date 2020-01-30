WENATCHEE — A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday after she fell down a steep embankment.
The woman was walking a dog on orchard property on the 2200 block of Squilchuck Road when she fell about 20 feet down the embankment, potentially striking rocks, said Sgt. Kent Sisson, Chelan County Emergency Management.
Fire and aid crews responded about 1:30 p.m. Firefighters carried her out and she was transported to Central Washington Hospital by Ballard Ambulance, Sisson said.
He described her condition as “conscious but not alert.”