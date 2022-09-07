EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities have identified a woman who died Tuesday in an East Wenatchee house fire as 75-year-old Linda Kurtti.
Kurtti was unable to evacuate her home on the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue after it caught fire about 10:30 a.m. Officials initially said the fire was at the Stoneridge Condos, but it actually occurred at Kurtti's house, said Douglas County Fire Marshal Kurt Blanchard. Damage was contained to one portion of the home, said Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman Kay McKellar.
Kurtti's cause of death remains under investigation, said Douglas County Deputy Coroner Tanner Bateman, who disclosed her identity Wednesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as well, and Blanchard declined to release details about the fire.
“On all fires that involve a fatality they are always treated like a law enforcement investigation until proven otherwise,” Blanchard said. “That doesn’t mean there is a crime, we just want to make sure that our investigation is thorough.”
Samples from the scene will be submitted to the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory for testing.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone