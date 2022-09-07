Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities have identified a woman who died Tuesday in an East Wenatchee house fire as 75-year-old Linda Kurtti.

Kurtti was unable to evacuate her home on the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue after it caught fire about 10:30 a.m. Officials initially said the fire was at the Stoneridge Condos, but it actually occurred at Kurtti's house, said Douglas County Fire Marshal Kurt Blanchard. Damage was contained to one portion of the home, said Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman Kay McKellar. 



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?