WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee woman killed Monday in a rollover collision in Swakane Canyon was identified as 18-year-old Meghann Dodge.
Investigators believe Dodge had driven a Toyota Tacoma up Nahahum Canyon in Cashmere and was headed down Swakane Canyon outside Wenatchee when it rolled 7.3 miles from Highway 97/A, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.
The pickup was driving at a slow speed when it left the roadway about 7:45 a.m. and rolled onto its top. Dodge was partially ejected and the Toyota came to rest on top of her, the release said.
The passenger called 911 but was unable to perform CPR because Dodge was under the truck. The passenger was transported to Central Washington Hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the rollover.