WENATCHEE — Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian after a 57-year-old Wenatchee woman was hit by a car while crossing Fifth Street near Emerson Avenue on Monday.
Officers received a call about the incident at roughly 5 p.m., said Wenatchee Police Capt. Brian Chance. Witnesses gave a description to officers of the vehicle, a white pickup truck, involved in the hit and run.
The Wenatchee woman, whose ankle was injured in the crash, went to Central Washington Hospital, he said.
Police found the car Tuesday night and are doing follow-ups to determine that they have the correct vehicle.