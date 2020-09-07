WINTHROP — A woman was killed and her brother injured after their motorcycle crashed into the back of a car Sunday evening on Highway 20, about 20 miles west of Winthrop.
Megan J. Harris, 27, of Auburn, died at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. Devin J. Harris, 35, of Seattle, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Monday morning.
Devin J. Harris was driving the 2007 Yamaha XV1900 east near milepost 171 about 7:15 p.m., the memo said. He was behind a 2002 Acura driven by Brandon L. Kindred, 25, of Twisp.
Kindred was turning left into a pullout and Harris tried to pass him on the left, according to the memo. The motorcycle struck the back of the Acura as the car was turning.
The car ended up in the westbound ditch, but Kindred was not injured, the memo said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were wearing helmets, according to the memo.