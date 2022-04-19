WENATCHEE — The Women’s Service League of NCW is holding its annual Prom Dress Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The giveaway will take place at Wenatchee High School, according to a news release from the nonprofit group.
Sponsored by People’s Bank, WSL members have collected over 1,000 new or gently used prom dresses. As well, local businesses Bella Sera and Sweetheart Bridal & Prom have donated hundreds of new dresses and shoes valued at thousands of dollars.
The dresses come in various sizes, colors and styles. Local seamstresses will be on hand to do minor adjustments to hems and straps.
There will be information on other prom necessities, like hairstyles, nails, dinner, photos and flowers. Shoes and jewelry will be available as well.
The event is free and open to all high school students. A student ID is required to be admitted.
Those interested in donating prom dresses, shoes and jewelry for the event can do so at Banner Bank, 501 N. Mission St. in Wenatchee.
