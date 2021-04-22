NCW — Wood-cutting permits for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will go on sale starting May 3.
Purchases must be made over the phone or through an online request form, according to a Forest Service news release. Forest Service offices are staying closed in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Cut wood is not to be sold and is to be kept only for personal use. Those looking to grab wood generally can cut standing dead trees and wood on the forest floor.
The cost is $5 per cord of wood, with $20 being the minimum price of a permit. A permit of up to 12 cords of wood is the maximum available for purchase.
The Chelan County Ranger District can be reached at (509) 682-4900 and the Wenatchee District at (509) 548-2550. The online permit form can be found at wwrld.us/woodcutting.