 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wood furnace provides Wenatchee shelter with heat

221119-newslocal-woodfurnace 01.jpg
Buy Now

Sam Knapper, a resident of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission on South Wenatchee Avenue, stokes a wood furnace Monday, used to heat the building, over 25,000 square feet of rooms to house and shelter up to 90 people. The furnace, the only one of its kind in the area, is used 24-hours-a-day through the winter. Residents put wood in every two hours to keep the shelter at just above 70-degrees.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Sam Knapper grabs a large chunk of wood from a stack as tall as him and throws it deep inside a 15-foot-long chamber of fire. Every two hours, four logs are fed into the furnace that heats over 25,000 square feet of rooms housing up to 90 fellow residents at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission on South Wenatchee Avenue.

It’s a scene that plays out 24-hours-a-day, all winter long.

221119-newslocal-woodfurnace 02.jpg
Buy Now

Wood is stacked underneath tarps for use this winter at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. At right is the concrete block building where the wood furnace is located.
221119-newslocal-woodfurnace 03.jpg
Buy Now

Sam Knapper grabs wood, stacked inside the fire house at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, to throw into the furnace Monday.
221119-newslocal-woodfurnace 04.jpg
Buy Now

Director of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, Scott Johnson, left, talks with Sam Knapper, in charge of feeding the wood furnace at the Mission.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred