WENATCHEE — Authorities suspect a wood shop fire Sunday in Wenatchee was caused by a stove.
The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a 50-foot by 50-foot outbuilding on the 1500 block of Western Avenue, said spokeswoman Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1. The 1500 block of Western is located between Rotary Park and McKittrick Street.
The building was engulfed in flames when crews arrived about 6:35 p.m. and a second-alarm for more firefighters was toned at 7:01 p.m. The majority of the fire was extinguished by 8:41 p.m. and firefighters finished work at the scene at 10:30 p.m., McKellar said. Some firefighters remained at the property overnight to monitor the fire.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigations, but investigators believe it was caused by a wood stove or propane stove, McKellar said.
The building is considered a total loss, though some lumber left outside the shop was salvaged.
Crews from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Monitor, Entiat, Leavenworth and Orondo responded to the fire.
