MAZAMA — Crews are expected to begin clearing the snow-covered Highway 20 on March 23 for spring reopening.
The highway is closed each winter between mileposts 130 and 177 due to a high risk of avalanche.
The state Department of Transportation’s avalanche control team on Tuesday analyzed the snowpack and determined it’s safe to begin the clearing process soon, according to a news release from the DOT.
On the east side, crews will begin March 23 near Mazama and on the west side, crews will begin March 30. The opposing crews will work Monday through Thursday until they meet.
Clearing the 47-mile stretch of highway typically takes about six weeks, the DOT said.
Those who want to use closed sections of the highway for recreation may due so Friday through Sunday when crews are not working.