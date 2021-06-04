EAST WENATCHEE — Repair work will begin Monday on a sinkhole that shut down part of Grant Road near Wendy’s and Hobby Lobby on Wednesday.
Crews are not yet sure of the size and cause of the sinkhole, but it is much bigger underneath, said Trina Elmes, spokesperson with the City of East Wenatchee. Road repair workers will know more once they start digging on Monday, when repairs are scheduled to start.
The East Wenatchee Public Works Department created detours around the sinkhole on Wednesday. Access to the Highway 28 exit onto Grant Road is temporarily closed, as well as center and right lanes on part of Grant Road.
Drivers can get to Hobby Lobby and Wendy’s by taking a detour on Riverside Drive, according to the release. The Link Transit bus stop at Fred Meyers will be closed until repairs are finished.
The city estimates the work will be finished on June 11.