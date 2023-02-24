WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee World hired Nancy Niles, a former digital editor with Gannett, as its new managing editor.
Niles, 51, started Monday. She replaces Russ Hemphill, who was managing editor at The World for four years and a newsroom employee for 23 years. She is the first woman to hold the position.
“When I learned about this position, I was almost immediately enamored with the community,” Niles said. “I was enamored with the position and excited for the future of The Wenatchee World. And I was excited that I could be a part of that next phase in its evolution.”
Niles was selected after a search following Hemphill’s announcement in October that he was retiring.
“I am so pleased Nancy Niles is leading our news team,” said publisher Sean Flaherty. “Nancy’s skills and experience as an editor, manager, reporter and digital leader are already having a positive impact on how we think about our news stories and presentation.”
Flaherty and The World’s parent company, Wick Communications, tapped Niles to lead its newsroom in large part because of her experience in digital media.
“Nancy understands the challenges facing a news organization and she has been successful growing engagement with readers across many platforms,” Flaherty said. “It is exciting to see her apply her passion for local news to what we are producing for our readers in North Central Washington.”
Niles grew up in Maryland, outside of Baltimore. She began her career in journalism in East Texas covering high school sports before a promotion to sports editor. She then worked in Western Maine for two years leading a trio of sub-daily newspapers.
Prior to The World, she worked for Gannett, the largest newspaper publisher in the country, as a digital editor based in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“It was an incredible, incredible opportunity to learn about the future of journalism and how to best position a newspaper to succeed in that future,” Niles said of her time with Gannett.
Niles’ husband, Albert, 54, a truck driver, her father, Robert, 75, and their three dogs, Ducky, a long-haired chihuahua, Mandy, a pit bull, and Gracie, a "super mutt," will also join her in the Wenatchee Valley. The Niles's also have a 28-year-old son, Andrew and daughter-in-law, Malaysia, who still live in Daytona Beach.
