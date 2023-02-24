WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee World hired Nancy Niles, a former digital editor with Gannett, as its new managing editor.

Niles, 51, started Monday. She replaces Russ Hemphill, who was managing editor at The World for four years and a newsroom employee for 23 years. She is the first woman to hold the position.



