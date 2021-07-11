MALAGA — A vehicle struck a power pole on Malaga Alcoa Highway on Sunday, leaving 300 without power.
The highway is closed in both directions while the Chelan County PUD works to move power lines off the road, Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Foreman said. A detour is available through Wenatchee Heights via Squilchuck Road and Stemilt Hill Road.
The vehicle ended up on its roof after hitting the power pole at milepost 2 around 2 p.m. Sunday, but the three occupants were left with only minor injuries. One was transported to the hospital with a laceration on their arm, Foreman said.
The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the wreck but intoxication isn't believed to be a factor, Foreman said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.