QUINCY — A Washington State Patrol bomb technician was called in after utility workers uncovered blasting caps Wednesday afternoon by the Cave B Inn & Spa Resort near the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Utility crews were upgrading conduit lines and dug up what looked like orange plastic tubing, said John Bryant, a spokesperson for the State Patrol. One of the lines had a “dog boned” shape end which read “explosive” on it, he said.
After discovering the blasting caps, Grant County Sheriff’s deputies secured the nearby area, he said. Bomb technician Sgt. Liz Bigger found a total of three blasting caps that she determined to be expended before heading out Thursday morning.
When there are explosives, people should worry about it and “play it safe,” even if the explosives are a dud, Bryant said.