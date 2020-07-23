ROCK ISLAND — Detectives are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash July 18 east of Rock Island.
Juan Pablo Gutierrez Monteon, 36, of Jalisco, Mexico, was killed after a Nissan Maxima driven by Jesus F. Ibarra-Barragan of Quincy swerved on Highway 28 and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Colorado.
Ibarra-Barragan, 41, allegedly attempted to pass another westbound vehicle on the right about 7:36 p.m. when the Nissan spun out of control and hit the eastbound Chevrolet near milepost 16, according to a news release Thursday from Washington State Patrol.
Ibarra-Barragan was given a breathalyzer test at the scene. His blood alcohol content was .198, two and half times higher than the legal limit of .08, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court. He told troopers he’d only consumed three beers.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 30-year-old Zachary M. Turner of Quincy, suffered multiple fractures to his legs, the release said. He was transported to Central Washington Hospital. On Thursday, a hospital spokeswoman said Turner had been released from their care.
Ibarra-Barragan has been charged in Superior Court with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
He remains at the hospital and is in satisfactory condition, according to the hospital. Authorities, however, expect to take him to the Okanogan County Jail once he’s discharged and set bail Thursday at $500,000, court documents show.
Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Daniel Richmond of the Washington State Patrol at 682-8141.