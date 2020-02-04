As the calendar flips to February, many gardeners begin fantasizing about the beautiful plants and green lawn that will emerge in the coming months.
We wonder whether we will have another bumper crop of tomatoes or whether they will die on the vine, whether our lawns will return lush and green or with discolored rings and patchy brown spots, or whether some pesky insect will wreak havoc in the garden.
We hope that all will be well and our landscape will be a candidate for garden or lawn of the month. And if not, how do we figure out what went wrong?
Never fear. The Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program has trained plant diagnosis clinicians available to help with gardening problems all year long. They can help pinpoint the cause of your problem and offer solutions.
If a plant appears in your garden that you haven’t seen before, they can help identify it and let you know whether it’s a weed or a plant to tenderly nurse along.
When a UFO in the form of an insect lands on your favorite flower or your deck, the clinicians can let you know whether you have an alien that needs to be controlled or destroyed, or one that offers benefits to your garden and should be encouraged to stick around.
They will help you figure out why a plant is wilting, or leaves are curling and turning brown, or fruit is dropping before ripening — and many more similar problems.
Do you have a question on the difference between organic and conventional pesticides? Do you wonder when is the best time and best way to prune your flowering shrubs? Have you wanted to incorporate native plants into your landscape but aren’t sure how to choose ones that are appropriate for your space? Would you like advice on xeric or fire-resistant landscaping?
With a wealth of materials available at their fingertips, Master Gardener clinicians can answer these and many more questions.
In addition to an extensive library, an insect collection, a microscope and hand lenses, and access to WSU and other online resources, the clinicians can call on WSU experts for assistance.
How can members of the public tap into this gardening knowledge?
Experienced clinicians are accessible by phone, email and in person at the WSU Extension Office at 400 Washington St. in Wenatchee.
They volunteer in the Extension Office Conference Room on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. from April through November. From January through March, they staff the office on Wednesday afternoons only. They can be reached by phone at 667-6543 and by email at chelanmastergardeners@gmail.com. They will pick up any messages left outside of their clinic hours and respond to them during normal clinic hours.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Casey Leigh is one of four columnists featured.