Meet the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees

Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees are appointed to five-year terms by the governor. Their job is to set policy and delegate administrative authority to the president of the college.

Currently four of the five positions are filled.

June Darling of Cashmere has served since 2010 and served on the WVC College Foundation Board before that. She is the owner of Summit Group Resources, a personal and professional coaching company.

Phyllis Gleasman of Manson, the current board president, was appointed in 2011. Her background is in the tree fruit industry.

Tamra Jackson of Bridgeport, was appointed in 2012. She has been the Bridgeport High School principal since 2009.

Steve Zimmerman of Wenatchee was appointed in 2019. He is an attorney at Foreman, Appel, Hotchkiss, Zimmerman & Bauscher. Zimmerman replaced Phil Rasmussen, who rotated off the board last summer after serving for 11 years.

The fifth position remains open. It previously was filled by Martha Flores, who completed her five-year term last summer.