WENATCHEE — Enrollment is down at Wenatchee Valley College 7.8% for the fall quarter, which is not unexpected as college enrollment is down across the state as the pandemic continues to impact.
Fall enrollment at WVC is 3,349. Enrollment in the Running Start program, where high school juniors and seniors attend WVC to earn college credit, is up 14.8% for the fall quarter, according to Libby Siebens, a WVC spokesperson.
Siebens said the enrollment increase in Running Start is due to the uncertainty about the education plans of area school districts, as well as the fact the college recruited heavily for the program this summer and fall.
“Parents have told us if school is going to be online anyway, why not earn college credit?” Siebens said about the increased enrollment in Running Start. “We also have the Canvas online platform, which the high schools use, and parents like their students getting experience with that.”