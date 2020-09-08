WENATCHEE — New Wenatchee Valley College students now have until Sept. 18 to register and pay tuition for the upcoming fall quarter. The original deadline was Sept. 4.
College officials extended the deadline because students were needing extra time, especially in an online environment, said WVC spokeswoman Libby Siebens.
“It’s harder to navigate the process online," she said.
Students also need time to get their financial aid squared away, leaving time to set up a tuition payment plan if that is desired. Siebens said they wanted to make sure students had ample time to complete all those processes, particularly when everything is done through email or online virtual help.
Most WVC classes are online this fall, with just a few hands-on classes.
“We want to be flexible. We understand that in addition to enrolling in classes, many potential students are also juggling childcare, homeschooling, or work,” WVC President Dr. Jim Richardson said in a Sept. 1 news release. “We are trying to provide as many resources as possible to help new students succeed, despite these unusual circumstances.”
Siebens said there are resources available, such as live virtual assistance, which is live video help through Zoom. Several departments have hours each week, allowing students to log on during office hours and get help.
If students need a different time, they can schedule a meeting for later in the day, Siebens said.
Students can find resources for online learning at wvc.edu/online. These resources include information about the Student Tuition Easy Payment Plan (wvc.edu/paymentplan), new student orientation (wvc.edu/orientation), financial aid (wvc.edu/financialaid), virtual assistance (wvc.edu/distance), and live chat (wvc.edu).
Students can apply to WVC at wvc.edu/getstarted. Register for courses at wvc.edu/courses. Pay tuition at wvc.edu/pay.
The registration deadline for Running Start is Wednesday, Sept. 9.