WENATCHEE — Meeting the basic needs of Wenatchee Valley College students is the focus of WVC Foundation’s spring giving campaign.
The foundation provides scholarships, emergency grants and other financial support to students. A survey last fall found that 60% of WVC students experienced food insecurity, housing insecurity or homelessness in the past year.
“We knew our students were facing financial challenges in pursuing their education, but the survey results made the scope and severity of these challenges clear,” said WVC Foundation Executive Director Rachel Evey. “That’s why I am calling on the community to join us as we work to remove barriers for students. No student should have to choose between tuition and their next meal.”
The survey also found that WVC students of color, older students, low-income students, and student parents are significantly more likely to experience basic needs insecurity than their peers.
In the 2020-21 academic year, Evey said, need is expected to be even greater due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. CARES Act funding, one-time federal funding in the amount of $1.2 million for students, was depleted within two weeks, she added.
Those interested in donating to the foundation to support students can visit wvc.edu/Give.