WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College associate nursing program has been granted continuing accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The commission also commended the program for its “flexibility, courage and resiliency” during the pandemic in maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to the students and your communities.”
The associate nursing program helps prepare students to take the registered nurse license exam. WVC has 50 students in the nursing program each year. It has been accredited since 1971.
Dr. Jenny Capelo, director of nursing programs, said accreditation is an opportunity to have external agencies evaluate the nursing program for excellence.
“They look at every component of our program from curriculum to administration to faculty to students, resources, etc. They evaluate how we are doing and what is working well and identify areas to work on for program improvement. It’s a very in depth review,” she said.
The next accreditation visit has been scheduled for fall 2028. Learn more about ACEN at acenursing.org.